Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 105080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.28.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

