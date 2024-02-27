Mercantile (LON:MRC) Insider Rachel Beagles Acquires 11,400 Shares

Mercantile (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Beagles purchased 11,400 shares of Mercantile stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852 ($31,522.07).

Mercantile Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of MRC opened at GBX 218 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.12. Mercantile has a 1 year low of GBX 177.20 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.50 ($2.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21,800.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercantile Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mercantile’s payout ratio is 70,000.00%.

Mercantile Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

