MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 9,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 23,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 24.44%.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

Featured Articles

