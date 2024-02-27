MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Graham Prothero Buys 10,000 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($65,956.37).

MJ Gleeson Trading Up 1.1 %

GLE opened at GBX 532 ($6.75) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 485.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,834.48 and a beta of 0.98. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344.50 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($6.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,482.76%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

