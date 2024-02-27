Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,090,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,331,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,514,000 after buying an additional 135,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

