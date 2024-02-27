MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1193158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.
The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
