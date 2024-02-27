MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1193158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,501 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in MP Materials by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

