Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,360 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.