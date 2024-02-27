Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,289 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $98,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

