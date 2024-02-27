Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $30.63. Newmont shares last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 2,972,579 shares.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Insider Activity at Newmont

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.