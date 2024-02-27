NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. NU traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 14931804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NU. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

