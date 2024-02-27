Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 7.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. 124,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 682,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 228,237 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,869,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 695,773 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

