Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 63,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 67,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

