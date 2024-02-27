Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 63,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 67,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
