Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,911,000 after buying an additional 303,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 137,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 209,037 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

