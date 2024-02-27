Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $114,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,239 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,757,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.3 %

OII stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

