Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG) Insider Christopher Mills Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills bought 12,500 shares of Oryx International Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,141 ($14.47) per share, with a total value of £142,625 ($180,904.36).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Christopher Mills purchased 4,500 shares of Oryx International Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($14.59) per share, with a total value of £51,750 ($65,639.27).

Oryx International Growth Trading Down 29.1 %

Shares of LON:OIG opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.10 million, a PE ratio of 487.45 and a beta of 0.79. Oryx International Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 1,020 ($12.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.36). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,168.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,123.72.

Oryx International Growth Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

