Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1,001.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the third quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $667,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

