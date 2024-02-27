PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Financial Contrast

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PagSeguro Digital and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 4 5 0 2.56 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus target price of $12.85, suggesting a potential downside of 3.78%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 10.11% 13.36% 3.70% Greenpro Capital 83.61% 22.38% 18.20%

Risk & Volatility

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $8.89 billion 0.49 $291.47 million $0.96 13.91 Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 3.16 -$6.35 million N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

