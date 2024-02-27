Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,226 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARR. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 34.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

