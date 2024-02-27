Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $46,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Stock Down 1.5 %

PCTY stock opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.98.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

