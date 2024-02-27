Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 7273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

About Pilgrim’s Pride

The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 259.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.