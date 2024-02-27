Planet Image International Limited’s (NASDAQ:YIBO) Quiet Period To Expire on March 5th

Planet Image International’s (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 5th. Planet Image International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Planet Image International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ YIBO opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Planet Image International has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

