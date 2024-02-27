Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTKGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 19831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Playtika by 1,904.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Playtika by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Playtika by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Playtika by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

