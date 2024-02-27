PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,569 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

