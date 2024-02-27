PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,547,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

