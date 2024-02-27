PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $752,000 Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 31.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $24,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.