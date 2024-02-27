PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.2 %

STM opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

