PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $815,000 Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in EnerSys by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

