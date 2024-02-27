PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 82,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

