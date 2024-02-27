PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enovix Stock Performance

Enovix stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

