PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $89,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $90,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $111,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.0349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.