PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 554.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 73,471 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALK shares. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.