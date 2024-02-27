Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) vs. Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Head to Head Survey

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.21 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Stellantis $205.13 billion 0.40 $20.13 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 1 4 0 2.29 Stellantis 1 2 7 0 2.60

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 223.21%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $25.85, indicating a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Stellantis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

