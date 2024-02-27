Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 62.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

