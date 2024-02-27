Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $78.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $4,073,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,339,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $4,073,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,339,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,772 shares of company stock worth $24,771,182 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

