PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PVH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in PVH by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $137.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.19.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,274.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

