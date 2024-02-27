QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,844 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

