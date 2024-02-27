QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.