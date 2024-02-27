QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

