QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after acquiring an additional 307,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMN shares. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.7 %

AMN stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

