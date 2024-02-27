QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.