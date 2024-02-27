Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Trading Down 9.1%

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Quilter Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

