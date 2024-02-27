Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

