Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.33 and a beta of 0.67. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

