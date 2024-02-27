Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 20,476 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

