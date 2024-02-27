Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,331 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

