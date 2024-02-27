RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $77.58 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 253293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 291,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 72,604 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

