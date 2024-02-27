Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.36.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.07. The firm has a market cap of C$453.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

