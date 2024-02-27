Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPHM. HC Wainwright lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.23. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
