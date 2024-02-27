Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPHM. HC Wainwright lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.23. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

