Reviewing Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CoStar Group and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group currently has a consensus price target of $91.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Conduent.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.46 billion 13.97 $374.70 million $0.92 91.28 Conduent $3.72 billion 0.20 -$296.00 million ($1.40) -2.52

This table compares CoStar Group and Conduent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CoStar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 15.26% 6.08% 4.99% Conduent -7.95% N/A N/A

Summary

CoStar Group beats Conduent on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

