Reviewing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MSP Recovery and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.95, indicating that its stock price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% SilverSun Technologies -2.89% -16.46% -7.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and SilverSun Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $23.42 million 4.80 -$7.42 million N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies $52.21 million 1.80 -$280,000.00 ($0.28) -64.02

SilverSun Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats MSP Recovery on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

